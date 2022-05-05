"I have the fastest reaction from A to B" - Justin Gaethje vows to cause "serious damage" and "chaos" against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Justin Gaethje recently predicted a violent ending to his fight against Charles Oliveira this weekend at UFC 274.

'The Highlight' has vowed to bring chaos inside the octagon and cause serious damage to the champion. When asked how he sees his fight going this Saturday during an interview with BT Sport, the Arizona-native stated that he has pictured Oliveira going to sleep multiple times.

"I've pictured vividly him sleeping at least three or four times. I am not sure how it happens but he is gonna go to sleep."

The 33-year-old was further asked about his gameplan to combat Oliveira's superior submission skills. 'The Highlight' noted that only Khabib Nurmagomedov has been able to take him down in his 26 fight professional career. He is determined not to let the Brazilian do the same on May 7.

Gaethje further added that despite being a chaotic fighter, every bit of his style is planned. With that in mind, he is very confident about his reflexes and the ability to shift from one point to the other.

"I am 23-3 and only one guy has ever taken me down and he won. So, I am not gonna go out there and let someone else take me down. I'm gonna cause serious damage. I'm the most accurate striker that you're ever gonna see in this octagon. It doesn't look like this. It looks like chaos but every bit of it is planned and controlled and timing is everything. I have the fastest reaction from A to B and I count on that and trust in that."

Watch Justin Gaethje's interview with BT Sport below:

Justin Gaethje will look to finally become an undisputed UFC champion against Charles Oliveira

Gaethje joined the UFC as an undefeated fighter and as a former WSOF lightweight champion. He was rated highly by fans and experts right from his debut.

'The Highlight' got his hands on the interim lightweight title with an emphatic win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in 2020. That earned him a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's gold at UFC 254. Gaethje lost that fight via submission in the second round.

He once again earned a shot at the undisputed belt with a win against Michael Chandler in his last fight. The 33-year-old will take on 'Do Bronx' this weekend at UFC 274, which is set to go down inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

With a win, Justin Gaethje can finally get his hands on the undisputed UFC lightweight gold for the first time. However, Oliveira is in superb form at the moment, riding a 10-fight winning streak.

Edited by Harvey Leonard