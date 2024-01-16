“I couldn't feel my body” – Shamil Gasanov admits the effects of food poisoning nearly took its toll mid-fight vs. Oh Ho Taek

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov put in a masterful grappling performance last weekend at ONE Fight Night 18. But you couldn’t have guessed he was dealing with intense stomach pain in the fight just by judging his appearance.

Gasanov was firing on all cylinders as he overwhelmed South Korean opponent ‘Spider’ Oh Ho Taek in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday morning January 13th.

‘The Cobra’ took home a unanimous decision victory for his efforts after taking care of business against the tough ‘Spider’.

Addressing the media in the official ONE Fight Night 18 post-fight interview backstage, Gasanov revealed that he was actually dealing with a bout of food poisoning, which affected him mid-fight.

‘The Cobra’ said:

“I don't know what happened. When I was warming up, I felt pretty good. And everything was well. But, at the same time, after the first round, I couldn't feel my body well. My arms and legs weren't listening to me. I think just because of my willpower and because of my trainer I could finish the fight and win.”

What’s next for ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov?

Like every fighter, ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov has ONE Championship gold on his mind and would be willing to step up to a world title shot at a moment’s notice. However, he has reiterated his desire to face former tormentor Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon in a rematch.

Gasanov lost to Tonon via submission at ONE Fight Night 12 in July of 2023, and it’s a fight ‘The Cobra’ says he wants to run back.

Will we see Gasanov and Tonon fight again? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates.

