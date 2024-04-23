"I feel brand new again" - Liam Harrison on recovering from career-threatening injury ahead of ONE 167 return

It has been a long road back to competition for Liam Harrison but he is now confident that he is ready to step back in there.

'The Hitman' has gone through the longest layoff of his entire career due to an injury that he suffered in his last contest. At ONE on Prime Video 1, a knee injury brought his fight with Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to a crashing halt.

It has been nearly two years since he last fought and whilst it has been a difficult journey, Harrison now believes that he is reaping the rewards of his dedication. As he prepares to make the walk at ONE 167 on June 7, he told talkSPORT MMA that he's feeling not just back to where he was but even younger than before:

"I went out to Costa Rica and I got some stem call treatment as well to go alongside with my rehab and I feel brand new again now. So yeah I feel now like I'm getting to walk again like before the injury I feel, like I used to feel in my early 30s, I'm smashing training. I'm doing everything I would be doing then. And yeah, I feel good again now."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison will put his body to the test at ONE 167

It's one thing to feel back to his best in sparring but Liam Harrison knows that stepping into active competition will be the real test for him.

At ONE 167, he will take on Katsuki Kitano in his comeback fight where 'The Hitman' will find out once and for all whether his body is ready to withstand the heat once again.

Liam Harrison feels rejuvenated but whether that will translate to extending his career or not remains to be seen. Make no mistake about it, when he steps in there to face Kitano on June 7, 'The Hitman' will be ready to give everything he's got in case there is no tomorrow.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.