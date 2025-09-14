  • home icon
  • "I cannot feel my right b**l" - Noche UFC fighter leaves on stretcher after suffering a low blow 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:08 GMT
UFC fighter
UFC fighter's return gets spoiled. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC middleweight fighter Sedriques Dumas' octagon return at Noche UFC was cut short after taking a low blow from his opponent, which left him unable to continue.

For his second fight of the year, Dumas squared off against Zachary Reese in a 185-pound contest in the prelims of Noche UFC, which was held on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was 3-2 in his last five MMA outings, the most recent being an opening-round knockout loss against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 314 in April. Meanwhile, Reese was coming off a unanimous decision win over Dusko Todorovic at UFC Vegas 107 earlier this year.

Dumas took an aggressive approach in the fight, utilizing punches and high kicks. Reese's comeback attempts were spoiled when he accidentally hit Dumas in the groin, leaving him on the ground at the 0:51 mark of the opening round. Despite having five minutes of recovery time, 'The Reaper' remained visibly in pain and was unable to stand.

He said:

''This sh*t is so fu*ked. I cannot feel my right b**l right now''
Check out Sedriques Dumas' comments below (via Happy Punch X post):

After consulting with the cageside physician, who was checking up on Dumas, referee Mike Beltran waived off the bout and ruled it as a no-contest. The 30-year-old was then taken out of the arena on a stretcher after seemingly suffering a serious injury.

Notably, earlier this year, Dumas was arrested in Escambia County, Florida, for home invasion, violence, and several other charges. As a result, the court imposed a GPS ankle monitor to prevent him from travelling 100 miles from his residence. However, according to MMA journalist Damon Martin, Dumas had the ankle monitor taken off in order to compete in Texas, but things didn't work out well.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
