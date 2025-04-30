UFC star Sedriques Dumas arrested for 14th time since 2014, current charges include felony home invasion

There was some unfortunate news in the MMA world as UFC star Sedriques Dumas was recently arrested. His latest charges include felony home invasion and is his 14th arrest since 2014.

Dumas' troubles with the law have been detrimental to his career and will certainly raise concerns with the UFC. Despite an impressive 10-3 professional record, the middleweight competitor has gone 3-3 inside the octagon.

Fight Swipe reported Dumas' arrest on their X page by posting a screenshot of his charges report from the jail in which he is currently being detained.

According to the report, the UFC middleweight competitor has five charges, including felony home invasion robbery without a firearm, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanour battery, and misdemeanour drug equipment possession and/or use.

The charges are serious as Dumas' bond was set at $558,500. Prior to his latest arrest, he was arrested for misdemeanour battery last February, which affected his training camp as he was in jail for a lengthy period and went on to lose to Nursulton Ruziboev.

When did Sedriques Dumas last compete?

Sedriques Dumas isn't too far removed from his latest bout as he competed at UFC 314 on April 12.

Dumas fought Michael Oleksiejczuk on the prelim portion of the event, where he was on the receiving end of a TKO loss. The bout didn't last very long as 'Hussar' finished 'The Reaper' via punches and elbows at 2:49 of the first round to snap his three-fight losing skid. It was a significant win as a fourth consecutive loss could have signaled the end of his UFC tenure.

Prior to the loss, Dumas had entered the bout with momentum behind him as he was coming off a unanimous decision win over Denis Tiuliulin at UFC on ABC 7 last August.

