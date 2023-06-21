Sedriques Dumas, the fighter getting a lot of attention due to the shared nickname ‘Reaper’ with former 185lb champ Robert Whittaker, is a mixed martial artist from Florida. He will make his second walk to the UFC octagon during this Weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Emmett Vs Topuria.

Every MMA fan so far associated the nickname ‘Reaper’ with the fan favorite Whittaker. However, that will no longer be the case as Sedriques Dumas seems like a man that can wear the name well if he continues to produce the kind of performances that impressed the UFC boss Dana White back in 2022.

Dumas grabbed the attention of MMA media due to his troubled past and criminal record ahead of his UFC debut in March 2023. The 27-year-old took his first steps into mixed martial arts during troubled times when he fought in the backyard fights. He fell in love with the sport and it became his profession in the subsequent years.

Sedriques Dumas - UFC career trajectory so far

After amassing a 6-0 professional MMA record in the regional circuit, the grand opportunity showed up for the Sedriques Dumas at the 2022 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. 'Reaper' made quick work of Matej Penaz, winning the fight via submission in 47 seconds of the first round. The impressive win pleased Dana White and also warranted Sedriques Dumas a UFC contract.

Fighting in the UFC comes with its own set of challenges. The 27-year-old dropped his UFC debut against Josh Fremd via submission. However, mere ‘W’s and titles are not the priority as the Florida native is chasing the record of most finishes in the UFC and surpassing the record of legends like the late Anthony Johnson.

Dumas will return to the UFC octagon against Cody Brundage (8-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC Jacksonville. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24. A featherweight contest between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria will headline the event.

Considering the explosive knockout ability of the two men involved, there will be a lot of eyeballs on the event. Therefore it is an excellent opportunity for the Florida native Sedriques Dumas to bounce back from the loss suffered in his UFC debut and prove with his subsequent performances that he deserves the name ‘Reaper’ that remains associated with Robert Whittaker until now.

