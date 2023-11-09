“I felt terrible” – Mikey Musumeci reveals gruelling fight week preparation for Shinya Aoki clash

Alongside his status as one of the best competitors to ever enter the world of submission grappling, Mikey Musumeci is known for his insane work ethic.

If there was ever a poster boy for dedicating yourself to your craft and spending every available minute on the mats, it should be the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

His perfectionist mindset has allowed him to continue evolving, always improving to keep himself on top of the sport at all times.

In his last appearance inside the Circle, Musumeci showed his ability to adapt to any opponent under the ONE Championship banner.

Always staying multiple steps ahead of his opponent thanks to his computer-like Jiu-Jitsu brain, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ secured a victory over an all-time icon of martial arts.

Submitting Shinya Aoki with his own signature move, the Aoki Lock, it was another routine performance from the divisional king that fans have come to expect at this point.

That being said, the actual fight week presented a lot of adversity to Musumeci as making his way to fight night became the real hurdle standing in his way.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the flyweight champ revealed the difficulties that he was having to counter before even stepping inside the Circle.

You know it’s bad when a competitor like Mikey Musumeci is only able to train for one hour a day considering his usual training routine:

“It was a f----- up week but I made it through, barely. It took a lot of effort. I was so dead. But I had the discipline to give one hour of training in the morning. I’d be in the sauna at night, and I’d drink water all day to flush out that shitty feeling. But I felt terrible all week.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 via the free event replay.