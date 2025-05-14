  • home icon
  • “I fight the best way I can” - Johan Ghazali says results are secondary as long as he shows growth each time

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 14, 2025 09:45 GMT
Johan Ghazali - Photo by ONE Championship
18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali doesn't look into wins and losses much, as long as he comes out of each fight a better fighter.

Case in point, Ghazali recently suffered a heartbreaking setback against fellow rising star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 last January. But the teenager says he emerged an improved version of himself, despite the loss.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali said he continues to get better with each fight.

'Jojo' said:

"I just fight. I fight. I’m young. I train as hard as I can, I fight the best way I can possibly think I can fight. And win or lose, who cares? I come to fight, I come train, I did what I thought was best, and that’s the best move you can make."
'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will make his highly anticipated return to action against Colombian-American phenom Diego Paez.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali says he will continue to improve over time: "I’m here in the long run"

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali doesn't expect to become a legend overnight. Instead, the 18-year-old Malaysian sensation says he will continue to work on his skills until he becomes the best version of himself.

He told South China Morning Post:

"Of course it’s fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

