“I fight the best way I can” - Johan Ghazali says results are secondary as long as he shows growth each time

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali doesn't look into wins and losses much, as long as he comes out of each fight a better fighter.
Case in point, Ghazali recently suffered a heartbreaking setback against fellow rising star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 last January. But the teenager says he emerged an improved version of himself, despite the loss.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali said he continues to get better with each fight.
'Jojo' said:
"I just fight. I fight. I’m young. I train as hard as I can, I fight the best way I can possibly think I can fight. And win or lose, who cares? I come to fight, I come train, I did what I thought was best, and that’s the best move you can make."
'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will make his highly anticipated return to action against Colombian-American phenom Diego Paez.
The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali says he will continue to improve over time: "I’m here in the long run"
'Jojo' Johan Ghazali doesn't expect to become a legend overnight. Instead, the 18-year-old Malaysian sensation says he will continue to work on his skills until he becomes the best version of himself.
He told South China Morning Post:
"Of course it’s fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."
