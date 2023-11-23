“I had to fight to overcome” – Angela Lee admits dealing with her ‘own battles’, passing of Victoria Lee took a toll on her

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee says she is fortunate to be alive and breathing now, given what she has had to go through in the last few years.

The 27-year-old ONE Championship legend has undergone immense personal turmoil since 2017, when she attempted to commit suicide while trying to juggle her career as one of the best martial artists in the world, up to just last December, when her younger sister, fellow ONE athlete Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee, decided to take her own life.

On a guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Lee detailed all that she has had to endure since the fateful day of her supposed car accident in 2017.

‘Unstoppable’ stated:

“With everything that's happened to me and in my life, going through what I went through in 2017, it was difficult, you know. It was my own struggles and my own battles that I had to fight to overcome. But why [I’m coming out with FightStory] now is because last year on December 26th my younger sister, Victoria, she was 18 years old, and she died by suicide. So it's been a very, very tough year.”

Now with her mixed martial arts career firmly in the rear view mirror, Lee has chosen to champion a much more important cause.

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee aims to help people post-retirement

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee officially retired from the sport of MMA at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video last September 30th in Singapore. Lee came out just before the main event between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee to announce that she vacated her world title.

Stamp ended up winning the vacant throne with a technical knockout of Ham.

Lee has since established her own non-profit organization, FightStory, which aims to help people suffering from depression and the effects of suicide. FightStory was built in honor of Lee’s late sister, Victoria.