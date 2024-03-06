"I can't do this forever" - Dustin Poirier discusses retirement ahead of Benoit Saint Denis showdown at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier, gearing up for his co-main event fight against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, has opened up about the possibility of retirement, hinting that his time in the octagon might be nearing its end.

Despite remaining a top contender in the lightweight division, 'The Diamond' acknowledged the toll that fighting takes on the body. Appearing in a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, the Louisiana native had this to say:

“I know [the end] is coming. I can’t do this forever. This is my 40th professional fight. I have a family to be there for... Every time I get in there, Saturday night a piece of me is gonna leave that I can never get back... I can’t love something so much to where it takes away from what’s most important. Fighting is just something I do.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Poirier, a seasoned veteran with a record of 29-9 (1 NC), is a former interim lightweight champion and one of the most accomplished lightweights in UFC history. He has secured notable victories against the likes of Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Justin Gaethje.

Dustin Poirier opens up on taking the Benoit Saint Denis fight

Dustin Poirier has revealed the motivation behind taking up the Benoit Saint Denis fight at UFC 299.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Poirier emphasized his desire to test himself and prove his skills against a young, hungry fighter. Saint Denis' impressive five-fight winning streak, highlighted by finishes in each bout, adds an extra layer of challenge and motivation for 'The Diamond':

"To test myself, really. To see if I still got it. This guy's young, hungry. You know, on a streak, finished his last five opponents. That, you know, makes me nervous, so I want to toss myself in the fire. That's where I feel like I do my best work and those are the kind of fighters I want to fight, you know? Guys who are leaving it all out there, showing grit. They fight for finishes. That's the kind of fight I want to be involved in."

He also acknowledged the lack of available top-ranked options within the division at the moment and views this as a chance to showcase his skills against a rising star:

"Where the division sits right now, there's nobody for me to fight at this moment. I don't want to wait for a few fights to happen, you know? Hey, this is the fight business, You know, guys put together good performances and they worked their way up. Somebody gave me my shot and now let's find out if this guy can do it."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on the upcoming UFC 299 fight (1:45):