"I can't forget my original style" - Kana says she has adapted her skills to fit ONE Championship's fast pace

Kana Morimoto has found the perfect balance between adapting to ONE Championship's unique rhythm while maintaining the fighting identity that brought her to the global stage of the world’s largest martial arts organization.The Japanese striker prepares for another pivotal fight in her promotional journey when she squares off against three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in an atomweight kickboxing joust.Their scheduled three-round scrap will join the stacked ONE 173 inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Before she attempts to ruin Stamp’s return from an extended injury layoff, Kana explained her strategic approach to balancing adaptation with authenticity while preparing for such a high-profile encounter.The former K-1 champ told the promotion, when asked about adjusting to ONE's style with each fight, said:&quot;I was definitely conscious of adapting to the ONE style. But I also realized I can't forget my original style. This time, I think I can show a mix of both.&quot;'Krusher Queen' has completed under the promotional banner three times thus far.Though results didn't favor her in her firefights alongside multi-time world champion Anissa Meksen and ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, the Team Aftermath warrior gave both women a tough time.Equipped with a better understanding, the kickboxing specialist is primed to deliver a career-best display against Stamp. It will be far from easy, but she doesn't plan to disappoint when she fights in front of her Japanese faithful at ONE 173 in Tokyo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here.Stamp Fairtex sings praise for Kana Morimoto ahead of a showdown on November 16Stamp Fairtex is geared up to return to the global stage on a winning note. While fired up, the Thai megastar, a former kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai atomweight world champion in ONE, thinks she'd have her hands full against Kana.While speaking with Nick Atkin, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate said:&quot;She's really good. She has really good speed. She has a really good, powerful punch. She's really good at everything, like her movement. Everything. She's really good.&quot;Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details on the star-studded card inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.