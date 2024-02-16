“I forgot that I could use my elbows” – Wondergirl reflects on what went wrong in MMA loss to Lisa Kyriacou

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak’s first loss in mixed martial arts was a valuable learning experience.

Known best for her work in the art of eight limbs, ‘Wondergirl’ ventured into MMA and immediately made waves with a spectacular first-round submission victory against Zeba Bano at ONE 157. The following year, she looked to add another win in MMA, this time against 30-year-old Aussie standout Lisa Kyriacou.

This time, ‘Wondergirl’ came up short, suffering a unanimous decision loss. Looking back on the defeat during a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jaroonsak admitted that her lack of size and experience played a pivotal role in the defeat.

“For my loss in MMA, I think it's from the difference in body weight. Plus, my opponent is an Australian champion. She is a veteran and I just fought in MMA for the second time. However, I almost submitted her two times. I think if we were the same weight, I might have submitted her."

She added:

“And when I was [on the bottom], I was just worried about the submission. I forgot that I could use my elbows too. And to fight MMA in the ring is more difficult than in the cage because you don't have walls to hold you up.”

‘Wondergirl’ returns to Lumpinee looking for a win at ONE Fight Night 19

At ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, Nat Jaroonsak will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a fight with ONE Championship debutant Martyna Kierczynska. The Polish standout and reigning WMC Muay Thai world champion makes her promotional premiere with a slew of gold medals and an undefeated record.

However, Kierczynska has never faced a fighter as skilled and as versatile as ‘Wondergirl,’ making this one of the many can’t-miss matchups inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night.

Will Jaroonsak return to the win column in her first Muay Thai fight since 2021, or will Kierczynska immediately establish herself as one of the strawweight division’s most dangerous fighters?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.