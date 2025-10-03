"I have Georgian ba***" - Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at Corey Sandhagen after latter reportedly made $2 million from pictures of private parts

Merab Dvalishvili recently took some verbal shots at Cory Sandhagen ahead of their bantamweight title showdown at UFC 320 this weekend. During a heated exchange, Dvalishvili brought up Sandhagen's OnlyF*ns venture and referenced that in a hilarious verbal jab at the American.During the pre-fight press conference, Sandhagen brought up Dvalishvili's takedown attempts on his previous opponents. This provoked 'The Machine' to diss Sandhagen's OnlyF*ns venture and said:&quot;You are selling your b*lls' pictures on OnlyF*ns, how dare you talk to me?... I saw those pictures, your b*lls are very small... I have Georgian b*lls.&quot;Sandhagen retorted:&quot;I made $2 million. I made $2 million with that... They are kinda small, you're right, Merab.&quot;Dvalishvili is coming off a dominant third-round submission win over Sean O'Malley in their title rematch at UFC 316 in June. Meanwhile, Sandhagen is coming off a second-round knockout victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines in May.The Dvalishvili-Sandhagen fight will serve as the co-main event of the UFC 320 card, with Magomed Ankalaev facing Alex Pereira in their light heavyweight title rematch in the headliner.Merab Dvalishvili's coach makes intriguing prediction about Cory Sandhagen's fight strategyMerab Dvalishvili's coach recently shared his thoughts on his star pupil's upcoming title defense against Cory Sandhagen and made an intriguing prediction about the American's game plan.In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, coach John Wood predicted Sandhagen to shoot for a takedown first and said:&quot;I want my guys to be able to make that switch when they need to make that switch. Go, 'Oh, I can't do it this way, but I can do it this way. Stop me here, I can go over here.' You see all this sh*t, and I'm sure you're kind of alluding to the fact of what's going on between Cory, I just saw something about that Cory's going to take down Merab, and Merab's talking about standing up and knocking out Cory.&quot;He continued:&quot;And all those things are great and possible, and we're prepared for all of it. I truly do think that Cory will come out and shoot on us. I can almost guarantee it, and if that doesn't happen, then so be it. We're ready for the next, but we're ready for anything that goes on in that cage, and you have to be. It doesn't matter. That's the game these days.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]