“I get to fight with a superstar” - Nong-O pumped for upcoming showdown with fellow Thai Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Thai icon and former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is getting geared up for his upcoming showdown with former flyweight Muay Thai king ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.The two are set to lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year, and the 38-year-old veteran is ready to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank at his age. More importantly, he’s excited to fight a massive global superstar in Rodtang, despite already being considered himself a legend in ‘the art of eight limbs.’Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with ‘The Iron Man’. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe legendary fighter told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“Being a [two-division] champion would mean so much. First, I get to fight with a superstar like Rodtang. Personally, winning a championship when you are in your late 30’s is glorious.”Nong-O and Rodtang are set to compete for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title — the belt Rodtang previously held. They trade leather on Sunday, November 16, live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it live at the venue.Nong-O Hama says his career isn’t over just yet, even at his age: “I don’t want to stop yet”Heading into his next fight, Nong-O Hama doesn’t just want to prove he’s the best Muay Thai fighter in the world today. He also wants to prove that he still has what it takes to mix it up with the best, even at 38 years of age.Despite countless ring wars throughout his career, Nong-O remains confident he can beat ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16.He said:“My inspiration is still my family. But inside of me, I still want to fight. I don’t want to stop yet. So, I keep going.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O’s next fight.