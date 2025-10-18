“This fight is actually a huge one” - Nong-O excited for massive showdown with Rodtang at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Striking legend Nong-O Hama understands the magnitude of what lies ahead when he faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Tokyo, Japan.The Thai veteran will battle 'The Iron Man' for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.In a pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king opened up about the significance of the all-Thai classic and what competing in a martial arts-loving nation like Japan means to him.&quot;This fight is actually a huge one. The biggest one I have ever fought in, and I get to go to Japan,&quot; Nong-O said.The 38-year-old's assessment carries weight considering his decorated career spans multiple world titles and legendary battles.Yet even for someone with his credentials, the opportunity to fight for the 26 pounds of gold under the ONE spotlight against Rodtang in one of martial arts' most revered countries represents a career-defining moment.Despite the stakes, Nong-O refuses to let the pressure affect his mindset.&quot;It's not pressure because I've been through multiple fights and stuff. I've been a champion for a long time. This fight is another inspiration and another thing that I need to get done, in order to prove that I can still do and keep going,&quot; he added.The winner of this all-Thai classic will not only capture the vacant world title but also easily cement their status as one of the greatest flyweight Muay Thai practitioners on the planet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWant to witness this epic slugfest live? Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Check watch.onefc.com for viewing options in your region.Jonathan Haggerty says Nong-O is still a force to be reckoned withONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, knows age may not favor Nong-O in his upcoming tilt against Rodtang.Still, the Englishman is certain the Thai legend will put on a vintage performance inside the Japanese capital.The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground athlete, who became the first fighter to beat Nong-O under the ONE banner via a first-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023, believes the 38-year-old is still a very dangerous opponent even for someone of Rodtang's caliber.&quot;Yeah, 100 percent [he's still good.] He's still dangerous. He's a very well-skilled fighter, experience-wise, power-wise, everything,&quot; the Londoner told the South China Morning Post.While he will have his eyes locked on this massive battle between two Thai icons, 'The General's' focus as of right now is to regain his status as a two-sport king.Haggerty returns to action on the same card, ONE 173, to challenge for Nabil Anane's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.