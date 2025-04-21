  • home icon
  • “I have to get this one done” - Liam Nolan stresses the importance of getting even with his tormentor Nauzet Trujillo

“I have to get this one done” - Liam Nolan stresses the importance of getting even with his tormentor Nauzet Trujillo

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:43 GMT
Liam Nolan (L) and Nauzet Trujillo (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Liam Nolan (L) and Nauzet Trujillo (R) | Image by ONE Championship

'Lethal' Liam Nolan knows he must overcome past hurdles in order to move forward in his promising career.

The British striker will get the opportunity to rectify a mistake and avenge his last loss against Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

This three-round lightweight Muay Thai showdown will take place inside the fabled grounds of 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his return from a short-lived retirement, Nolan opened up about the significance of winning the rematch:

“I wanted this fight. It’s the fight I need in order to move forward. I have to get this one done."
Liam Nolan was finally gaining some momentum after back-to-back victories against Eddie Abasolo and Ali Aliev. However, the sensational 27-year-old couldn't perform at his usual standards against Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 19 last year, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Spaniard.

That setback hit the Knowlesy Academy student hard, and he even decided to take a hiatus from the sport shortly after. Now feeling rejuvenated and inspired to get his career back on track, the redemption-seeking Nolan will do everything in his power to get his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 31.

Liam Nolan thanks Chatri for inviting him back to ONE Championship

Liam Nolan was seriously considering ending his career before he even reached his prime.

Chatri Sityodtong saw this as a massive waste of potential, and he personally connected with 'Lethal'.

In the same interview with the promotion, the British striker recalled how the ONE Chairman and CEO inspired him to don the four-ounce gloves again:

“He was very honest with me, too. He told me what I need to be doing when I’m fighting," Nolan said.
"He was telling me the good and bad things he sees and what I can change. He asked if I can fix those things and I agreed. I told him what I needed, and he was cool with that."
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Edited by Harvey Leonard
