Liam Nolan better equipped to face 'dangerous' Nauzet Trujillo in ONE Fight Night 31 redo: "My overall game is better"

'Lethal' Liam Nolan is headed back to the global stage of ONE Championship with redemption on his mind, and the British superstar is confident he has all the tools needed to do just that on May 2.

Their first clash at ONE Fight Night 19 saw Trujillo outwork the Knowlesy Academy striker with relentless forward pressure and blitzing combinations. The Spaniard scored a decisive second-round knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory that left Nolan searching for answers.

This time, 'Lethal' believes he has the right response to fight Trujillo's heavy aggression.

He brings renewed confidence into their lightweight Muay Thai sequel that will be part of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of fight night, Nolan said:

"I do think my overall game is better, but [Trujillo has] shown me that he's dangerous firsthand, and I have to prove something now".

This unfinished business with Trujillo remains a motivating factor for Nolan, who looks to climb the lightweight Muay Thai ranks and add to his triumphs on the global stage – a list that contains the likes of Ali Aliev, Eddie Abasolo, Kim Kyung Lock, and Brown Pinas.

Liam Nolan has no regrets about his topsy-turvy stint in ONE Championship

As impressive as he has looked through his victorious outings under the ONE spotlight, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the six-foot-one warrior from England.

The Roar Combat League Champion has suffered three losses on top of his defeat to Trujillo. However, he views each defeat as a lesson that will spur him onto greater heights. Nolan added:

"I was always a slow learner. But I've fought some of the world's best in this style with the smaller gloves now. So, given time, it will come".

Will he emerge victorious in their rematch, or could Trujillo make it 2-0 in this impending barnburner?

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

