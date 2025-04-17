Returning Brish slugger Liam Nolan “more than ready to put this one right” in looming rematch vs. Nauzet Trujillo

Liam Nolan is back and ready to re-establish his presence in the dangerous lightweight Muay Thai division.

The returning slugger will face off against his old nemesis Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Nolan said he's ready to unleash his best form after he cut his retirement short to restart his hunt for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Nolan initially retired after his defeat to Trujillo in February 2024, but came back to the fold after an honest conversation with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

"The rematch is set 🔥 I want to thank @yodchatri for giving me the fire to go again. We've been working hard behind the scenes. More than ready to put this one right," posted Liam Nolan.

The British star was on fine form heading into his first matchup against Trujillo, having won four of his last five matches in ONE Championship.

Despite riding two straight victories, Nolan had his momentum halted when he fell to Trujillo via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 19.

Nolan initially declared that he's done with the sport, but ultimately came back to exorcise his demons and continue his career at the highest level.

ONE Fight Night 31, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Liam Nolan details what transpired in his conversation with Chatri Sityodtong

Liam Nolan knew his dedication to achieving greatness never left his persona.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Lethal' recalled how ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong convinced him to rediscover his love and passion for the sport of Muay Thai.

Nolan was already at a crossroads in his career, but a conversation with Sityodtong straightened his mindset moving forward:

"He was very honest with me, too. He told me what I need to be doing when I’m fighting. He was telling me the good and bad things he sees and what I can change. He asked if I can fix those things and I agreed. I told him what I needed, and he was cool with that," said Nolan.

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

