“I have to get revenge” – Kwon Won Il wants to put Fabricio Andrade to sleep in hypothetical rematch

In his last three fights, Kwon Won Il has been motivated by an incredibly dangerous yet rewarding pursuit – revenge.

The South Korean contender suffered a devastating setback at the hands of Fabricio Andrade back at ONE 158 in June 2022.

While his former foe has gone on to become the bantamweight world champion, ‘Pretty Boy’ has secured his status as the next in line with three consecutive finishes to bounce back from his last defeat.

He maintained the win and finish streak at ONE Fight Night 18 this past weekend, where he showed both his well-rounded skillset and ability to close the show against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after the contest, he spoke about his motivation to meet Andrade inside the circle once again:

“My plan is only to k*** and knock him out. Purely, it's my confidence and obviously, I lost last time and this time I have to get revenge.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kwon Won Il has earned a rematch with the world champion fight by fight

With how dominant some of Fabricio Andrade’s wins have been over other top bantamweights, it is sometimes hard to make a case for a rematch. But that might not apply to Kwon Won Il...

He has proven himself to be undeniable by taking out every opponent that has been put in front of him to show that he is far better than his performance against Andrade alluded to.

Even with the pressure on his shoulders of potentially losing his title shot if he was unsuccessful at ONE Fight Night 18, it was business as usual for ‘Pretty Boy’.

