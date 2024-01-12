“I hope they put Andrade in front of me soon” – Kwon Won Il wants a rematch with Fabricio Andrade if he beats Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

Even before he plunges into action in his scheduled fight this week, South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won il is already setting his sights on a possible rematch with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

‘Pretty Boy’ is featured at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be taking on Mongolian Shinechagtga Zolsetseg in a bantamweight showdown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 28-year-old Kwon shared that while not necessarily looking past Shinechagtga, he wanted another crack at Andrade in the event he wins in the fight at hand.

The Extreme Combat/P-Boy MMA affiliate said:

“Whoever they put in front of me, I’ll knock them down. I just hope they put Andrade in front of me soon.”

Kwon Won Il was stopped by Andrade by KO (body kick) in the opening round of their showdown in June 2022. The defeat effectively stopped a three-fight winning streak for him at that time.

Heading into ONE Fight Night 18, Kwon is coming off back-to-back victories. The most recent of his wins was the impressive second-round TKO in June of Russian Artem Belakh, who he pummeled with a barrage of punches.

Looking to clip his winning run is Shinechagtga, who chalked up a skid-busting split decision win over Chen Rui of China in his last fight in September.

ONE Fight Night 18 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The featherweight MMA showdown between Russian Shamil Gasanov and South Korean Oh Ho Taek headlines the event.

Fabricio Andrade interested in rematch with Kwon Won ll

Good thing for Kwon Won il, as much as he wants to have a rematch with Fabricio Andrade, the latter, too, is keen on having a do-over against the South Korean knockout artist.

The two met in June 2022 when Andrade was not yet the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, with the Brazilian knocking out ‘Pretty Boy’ in the opening round with a solid body kick.

Kwon did not have the chance to fully showcase what he is capable of against ‘Wonder Boy’ last time around and wants to redeem himself in a rematch.

In a recent interview with ONE, Andrade said he is open to having a rematch with Kwon, who he sees as a great challenge for him as a world champion.

He said:

“If Kwon wins, I believe he could be the next contender. And it would be a good fight against him. I’ve faced him before, and he’s a guy who promotes fights a lot. He’s a guy who creates attention and generates expectations for fans with the way he promotes his fights, so I think it would be a good fight for me.”

