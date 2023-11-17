“I could get into Soldier Camp Mikey again” – Mikey Musumeci says training camp starts the moment he’s back in the U.S.

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Mikey Musumeci has had an active year in 2023 with four contests under his belt in the last 12 months.

Last time out at ONE Fight Night 15, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ took on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge, having already defended his world title three times in the year. The champ capped off an incredible year by facing and defeating a legend of the game, Shinya Aoki, with his own signature submission, ‘The Aoki Lock.’

Since that date in Thailand, the champion has been keeping things a bit more relaxed, having battled through an incredibly tough fight week to even make it to the Circle. Musumeci has been giving his body plenty of time to recover after being heavily affected by food poisoning in the lead-up to fight night.

With 2023 coming to a close, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is starting to look ahead to his 2024 return and when ONE Championship fans can expect to see him back competing inside the Circle. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci said that he is happy taking it easy for the time being.

This will change once he returns to the United States and the real hard work starts to pick back up again:

“I feel like just a few more, maybe another week or two of just chilling, just training for fun, and then I could get into Soldier Camp Mikey again and we get to work. I go back to the U.S. on Saturday, so the 4th, and then I'm with my typical training and that's when I believe I can start this crazy camp.”

Watch Mikey Musumeci's full interview below:

