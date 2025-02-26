“I give everything I have inside myself” - Bibiano Fernandes satisfied with his incredible swan song vs Kevin Belingon at ONE 171

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now recently retired 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil is fresh off a hard-fought split decision victory over Filipino arch nemesis 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon last week at ONE 171: Qatar, and it had him feeling nostalgic.

Fernandes announced his retirement from professional MMA competition after almost two decades of excellence in the sport, and he fondly looked back at the memories he had accrued over the years.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference, Fernandes said:

"The way I look back I see ONE Championship, I see how much it grew, how much the love, this man beside me [Chatri Sityodtong], has for ONE Championship, and the way he cares about you guys. Every athlete here, he cares about you guys, and that's one thing he asked for each one, especially myself. Every time I step in that cage, I give everything I have inside myself. I come to win. I come to finish, it doesn't matter, I always fight. But now it's over."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship will always be home for Bibiano Fernandes: "He helped build ONE Championship"

'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes has been a ONE Championship staple for the last 10 years, and chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong gave the Brazilian his flowers last week at ONE 171: Qatar.

The ONE head honcho told the media at the press conference that Fernandes could potentially continue with the organization in another capacity:

"Stay tuned. But of course, Bibiano is a legend. He helped build ONE Championship, and I see him. We'll be working together to push forward martial arts for a long time to come. And creating superheroes around the world."

