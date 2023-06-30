"I don't give a f**k either" - Dana White and UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste banter over 'coffee-tea' reel

UFC president Dana White and ring girl Arianny Celeste recently engaged in a playful exchange surrounding a coffee-tea reel.

Celeste shared an Instagram reel, poking fun at the age-old debate of tea versus coffee preferences. What made the video particularly intriguing was her use of the infamous soundbite featuring UFC's top brass saying:

"I don't give a f*ck."

Check out the video below:

Taking the amusement further, Celeste also posted the same video on her Instagram Stories, captioning it:

"What would @danawhite say?"

To everyone's delight, Dana White himself joined in on the fun by responding with:

"I don't give a f*ck either @ariannyceleste."

Check out White's Instagram Story below:

Credits: @danawhite on Instagram

Arianny Celeste, who made her UFC debut as a ring girl in 2006, is not only known for her presence in the octagon but also for her successful career as a model. With an impressive Instagram following of over three million, Celeste has tapped into the world of exclusive content through her OnlyF*ns account.

Dana White donned a UFC shirt with Zuckerberg vs. Musk in the midst of fight rumors

Dana White recently created buzz among fans by sharing a video of himself sporting a shirt that read "Zuckerberg vs. Musk" along with the UFC logo on the sleeve.

Check out the video below:

Elon Musk caused a stir on social media when he issued a surprising challenge to Mark Zuckerberg, proposing a cage fight between the two tech moguls. Musk's unexpected call-out came shortly after Zuckerberg's announcement of a new Twitter competitor named Threads.

The idea of these influential figures potentially facing off in a physical showdown has captured the fascination of MMA fans across the globe.

Dana White confirmed in an interview with TMZ Sports that both Musk and Zuckerberg have expressed their interest in stepping into the hallowed octagon to settle their differences:

"I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this, they both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, 'Is he serious?' and I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked [Musk] and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious.' This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world."

Check out White's comments below:

Steve Burns @SJosephBurns An Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight could actually happen according to UFC President Dana White (TMZ) $TSLA $META

An Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight could actually happen according to UFC President Dana White (TMZ) $TSLA $META https://t.co/PIvNInBeUx

Poll : 0 votes