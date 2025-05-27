"I give my heart" - Shir Cohen credits work ethic over natural ability ahead of world title fixture vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Shir Cohen attributes her rapid rise to world championship contention to unwavering dedication rather than exceptional natural talent as she prepares for the biggest fight of her career in a matter of weeks.

The 24-year-old slugger finds herself one win away from world title glory in ONE Championship after bagging a trio of impressive performances in the promotion over the last year.

Cohen steps up to challenge ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of fight night on June 6, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate offered her humble assessment of the traits that propelled her toward atomweight Muay Thai gold.

"You know, I'm not different than other fighters. I'm not special, but I just work hard, and I give my heart and try my best," Shir Cohen told ONE Championship ahead of her first world title fixture.

This modest perspective is a clear reflection of the mentality that aided her throughout her ferocious rise in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Israeli standout finished at the top of the podium in the World Games in England in 2022. A year later, she won the Road to ONE: Thailand Season 2 tournament.

After signing a six-figure contract with ONE Championship, Cohen has earned three victories in succession against Teodora Kirilova (via TKO), Francisca Vera (via unanimous decision), and Amy Pirnie (via unanimous decision).

Shir Cohen breaks down Allycia Hellen Rodrigues's Muay Thai arsenal

Shir Cohen knows she'll have a tough assignment come ONE Fight Night 32.

As prepared as she is to create history and become the first Israeli ONE world champion, the young star is aware of what Allycia Hellen Rodrigues brings to the ring.

"Rodrigues is very technical and very smart, and her Muay Thai weapons are very good," Cohen added in the same exchange with the promotion.

Catch her quest for gold when ONE Fight Night 32 descends upon the Lumpinee Stadium live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in for free.

