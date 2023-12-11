“I give this victory to Ukraine” – Roman Kryklia dedicates historic two-sport world title win to his home country

Roman Kryklia made history last week by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion. And while at it, he had his home country of Ukraine in his mind.

The 32-year-old Krasnograd native joined an elite company of two-sport world champions by claiming the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

He defeated Alex Roberts of Australia in the headlining title match, winning by knockout early in the second round. It was the second ONE world title for Roman Kryklia, in addition to the light heavyweight kickboxing championship belt long in his possession.

During the in-ring interview at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium following his historic victory at ONE Fight Night 17, the Champ Belts standout moved to share his win with Ukraine, which is currently embroiled in a war with Russia.

Kryklia said:

“I’m very happy to be here, very happy that I got these belts. I got one more belt. First, what I want to say the most, I give this victory to Ukraine, giving back to my country.”

In winning the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, Kryklia was subjected to a spirited back-and-forth in the opening round against Roberts, which saw him stagger at one point after being hit by an elbow.

He upped the ante at the start of the second frame, landing a well-timed left hook to the jaw of Roberts 25 seconds into the round to call it a night.

The impressive win, his sixth in as many matches in ONE, also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Roman Kryklia fulfills dream after latest title conquest

In winning the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, Ukrainian sensation Roman Kryklia fulfilled one of his dreams as a fighter.

Heading into ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8, the towering striker, who is the longtime light heavyweight kickboxing king in the promotion, made it known that becoming a two-sport world champion was one of his goals as a fighter.

Kryklia shared to onefc.com in an interview:

“To be a champion in two sports and in two divisions, I think it’s the dream of every fighter in the world.”

It bears noting though, that apart from being the concurrent ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, Roman Kryklia also won that ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title in November last year.