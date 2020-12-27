"I am going to smash this chicken" - Khamzat Chimaev on Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev has already set his eyes on Conor McGregor as one of his next potential opponents. The Swedish-Russian fighter has claimed that he is going to "smash" the former UFC lightweight champion.

This is not the first time Chimaev has thrown shade at McGregor. The 26-year-old has repeatedly challenged McGregor for a fight and recently stated that "something will definitely happen" if he sees McGregor on Fight Island.

In a recent Twitter spat, Chimaev referred to McGregor as a "chicken," and asserted that he is going to smash him.

"Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you," read Chimaev's tweet.

Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you 👊🏽 https://t.co/YyEJfwUMmm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 26, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor engage in another Twitter brawl

Khamzat Chimaev was responding to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, who was arguing with Conor McGregor on Twitter.

In a series of deleted tweets, McGregor took a jibe at Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz, while accusing his longtime Russian adversary of ducking him. You can see McGregor's deleted tweets here.

When the "Notorious" claimed that Nurmagomedov is trying to duck him, Abdelaziz responded by saying that McGregor is either drunk or high.

You said to Khabib in the Cage only business Go get an IV and sober up because we know you drunk or high 🥴 https://t.co/O3SB0RPbkr pic.twitter.com/rSF0lOddxE — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 26, 2020

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor will be present on Fight Island

Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor are preparing for their impending bouts against Leon Edwards and Dustin Poirier, which are set to take place on January 20 and January 23 respectively. Dana White recently confirmed that the venue of these super-fights will be Fight Island.

Chimaev will be going up against the No.3-ranked welterweight Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night 185. With three successive victories, Chimaev was pitted against the highly-ranked Edwards after the UFC realized that unranked fighters are no match for Chimaev's talents.

McGregor, on the other hand, will be competing in a much-awaited rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Notorious last fought Poirier in 2014 and comfortably cruised past him via TKO in the first round.

Poirier, who has improved massively since his first fight with McGregor, will be looking to avenge his previous loss and have another crack at the UFC lightweight championship.