"I don't have as good a relationship with Dana" - Dominick Cruz trolls Daniel Cormier on camera for saying he gets "to choose" his opponents

Daniel Cormier had one of the most successful careers in the UFC, but Dominick Cruz recently joked that this afforded 'DC' a special relationship with UFC president Dana White. The bantamweight suggested that the good relationship with the brass allowed Cormier to pick and choose which opponents he faced.

Cruz brought it up when Cormier questioned him on his supposed 'choice' to fight Marlon Vera next. The No.8-ranked bantamweight contender said on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show:

"Well, what I'm hearing from you 'DC' is that you have had the choice because you're Daniel Cormier and you're [a] heavyweight. I have not had a choice, I choose the date. I don't choose the opponent. Have you seen my division? It's one of the most stacked divisions in the world. And I come from two undercard fights, so I don't get to choose who I'm fighting... I'd be main eventing for the title if I got to choose... I don't have as good a relationship with Dana and Monster as you."

Cruz's comments made 'DC' laugh, with the former two-division champion clarifying:

"I fall for this s**t everytime. I fall for this everytime! I always put myself in his crosshairs. I am not saying that I have better relationships or anything, Dom. I'm saying that as a champion, or a two-time champion, there are some built-in, like, you get options in terms of [your opponent]."

Cormier explained that, more than his relationship, it was his status as multi-division champion that allowed him the liberty of a say in his matchmaking.

Watch the full interview below:

Dominick Cruz headlines UFC San Diego against Marlon Vera

Dominick Cruz is set to face off against Marlon Vera this Saturday, August 13 in the main event of UFC San Diego.

The two experienced fighters will match-up in one of the many bouts amongst top contenders in the stacked bantamweight division set to go down soon.

Any of the upcoming fights, be it Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, or Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera, could produce the next challenger for the title.

In such circumstances, 'The Dominator' will look to put in an impressive shift against 'Chito'. He has finally gained momentum with two successive wins after his extended layoff from action. His return against Henry Cejudo was unceremonious, but he has recovered and is building from the ground up again.

His opponent, Marlon Vera, has only lost once in his last 10 fights and certainly won't go down easy.

