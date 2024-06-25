"Let's settle this on-chain like real men" - Rapper Lil Pump calls out Dillon Danis for a Karate Combat fight

Gazzy Garcia, known by his artist name Lil Pump, has issued a challenger to polarizing MMA figure Dillon Danis for a fight under the Karate Combat banner.

Danis, who rose to prominence as UFC superstar Conor McGregor's training partner, has been testing the waters of the celebrity/ influencer fighting space. His last combat assignment was a professional boxing fight against Logan Paul.

The fight took the internet by storm with public tension between the fighters straddling the line of derogatory remarks and even legal threats. Danis lost the fight via disqualification and hasn't competed since.

Lil Pump has now laid down the challenge to fight Danis in Karate Combat. He took to X and wrote:

"This clown @dillondanis don’t want no smoke.. let’s settle this on-chain like real men @KarateCombat. what we doing?"

The 23-year-old also poked fun at Danis' performance against Paul, writing:

"This what happened to u last time u were in the ring."

Danis was widely acclaimed as a hot prospect in MMA, considering his phenomenal grappling credentials as a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Marcelo Garcia. The American has only competed twice under the Bellator banner, scoring two first-round victories over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey respectively.

Mike Perry was "looking" at a fight against Dillon Danis before the Jake Paul boxing clash came to fruition

Mike Perry is set to take on Jake Paul in a professional boxing bout on July 20, 2024, after Mike Tyson, the original opponent of 'The Problem Child,' had to postpone the fight.

'Platinum' served as the backup fighter for the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing clash. The former UFC welterweight contender has been lobbying for a fight against the Paul brothers for quite some time now.

As far as his fight with the younger Paul sibling is concerned, the two men engaged in a sparring session several years ago, with completely opposing narration of the account. However, it recently came to light that Perry was eying an MMA fight against Danis before the fight against the American YouTube sensation came to fruition.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Perry stated:

"It’s interesting. I was still looking at that Dillon Danis fight. That wasn’t going to be a boxing match because we all saw how he performed in boxing. I don’t want any excuses. I was going to knee him in the face and elbow him. If he gives up his back, I would have tried to go for the choke. Why not? I ain’t got a submission before, I like to punch people. I am very highly skilled in MMA. It might just be something that I take to the grave, those skills.”

