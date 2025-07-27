"I got Chimaev" - Belal Muhammad predicts Khamzat Chimaev will break Dricus du Plessis if fight stays standing

Former UFC welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad has shared his thoughts on the upcoming middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, which will headline UFC 319 on August 16.'Stillknocks' has defended his middleweight crown twice against former champions and will now be facing one of the most dangerous contenders in the division, the unbeaten Chimaev.Du Plessis is known for his unconventional fighting style and cardio, while Chimaev is known for his high-pressure fight style from the opening bell and his grappling pedigree. Many fans and experts, while predicting the UFC 319 headliner, have discounted Chimaev's cardio and stated that du Plessis will have a better chance of winning if he can take the fight to the later rounds.However, Muhammad believes that Chimaev will win if he doesn't gas out quickly. 'Remember the Name,' said:&quot;Honestly, too many people are counting out Chimaev's cardio. DDP has an awkward style, but he gets hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn't come out super hard in the first round, trying to take him down and landing all his energy, I think he'll be fine if he keeps it standing. I got Chimaev.&quot; [h/t: Red Corner MMA on X]Check out Belal Muhammad's comments about Khamzat Chimaev below:Surging UFC middleweight calls out Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat ChimaevSurging UFC middleweight fighter Reinier de Ridder wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus du Plessis next.After a fierce yet super close five-round fight, de Ridder defeated former champion Robert Whittaker by split decision at UFC Abu Dhabi. Following the fight, 'RDR' stated that he wants an easier opponent next whom he can finish in the first round:&quot;I don't want to fight like this, man! [Whittaker] was too tough. I want to finish a guy in the first round. It would be much better. So maybe Khamzat / Dricus next. Let's go.&quot;Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (1:14):