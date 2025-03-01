"I got more dog in me" - Jack Della Maddalena makes bold claim ahead of Belal Muhammad fight at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena believes Belal Muhammad "hasn't fought someone like" him.

Over the past three years, Maddalena has climbed the UFC welterweight division with seven consecutive wins, including five inside the distance.

On May 10, the fan-favorite Aussie will attempt to dethrone Muhammad of the 170-pound world title when they fight in the UFC 315 main event.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Maddalena had this to say on being asked if he believes his power will be a difference-maker against Muhammad:

"Yeah, I think I've got more precision, accuracy, power. I think I got more dog in me. I think he hasn't fought someone like me. I've fought people like him my whole career. He's never fought someone like me."

MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn also asked Maddalena about potentially showcasing a "changing of the guard" against Muhammad. The welterweight title challenger responded, saying:

"I think it's a changing of the guard. There's a lot of new guys coming through. I look forward to getting that belt, changing of the guard, and then defending against the next breed and solidifying myself as the best guy in this generation and the best welterweight ever.

Maddalena last fought in March 2024, defeating Gilbert Burns by third-round knockout to secure his title shot.

Meanwhile, Muhammad's latest octagon appearance featured a title-winning unanimous decision win against Leon Edwards in July 2024.

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's previously mentioned comments below:

Jack Della Maddalena believes hypothetical first title defense would be against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Some fans were surprised to see number four-ranked Jack Della Maddalena receive a title shot instead of number two-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Rakhmonov holds the same promotional record as Maddalena, 7-0, including wins against Geoff Neal, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, and Ian Machado Garry.

During the previously mentioned interview with MMA Junkie, Maddalena had this to say about potentially fighting Rakhmonov in his first title defense:

"I think if Shavkat [Rakhmonov] is healthy that's the fight to make next."

Before worrying about title defenses, Maddalena is focused on becoming the champion against Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad has overcome heavy criticism from the MMA community by continuously defeating top welterweight contenders inside the octagon.

The 36-year-old plans to do the same against Maddalena at UFC 315.

