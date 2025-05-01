“I got nothing against it” - Zebaztian Kadestam responds to Roberto Soldic’s call for a rematch 

Zebaztian Kadestam knows his paths will cross with Roberto Soldic once more sooner rather than later.

'The Bandit' halted the Croatian's massive hype train at ONE Fight Night 10 back in 2023 with arguably one of the most vicious come-from-behind knockouts in MMA history.

Soldic recently bounced back at ONE 171: Qatar last February with a statement-making finish of Dagi Arslanaliev. Shortly after, 'Robocop' asked for an immediate rematch with Kadestam or a world title shot against welterweight MMA kingpin Christian Lee.

Speaking with The Bangkok Post, Kadestam accepted Soldic's call-out but said the Croatian must first wait in line for a world title shot. After all, 'The Bandit' has already called dibs:

"I'm sure I'm going to fight Roberto again. But jumping in line for the title shot, to be honest, that is kind of silly. But I'm sure I'm going to fight Roberto again. And I got nothing against it."

Zebaztian Kadestam will return this coming Friday in a possible world-title eliminator with Isi 'Doxz' Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

The Swedish KO machine hopes a victory will warrant him a shot to reclaim his lost throne. Once he does, Kadestam doesn't mind running it back with Soldic once more.

Zebaztian Kadestam expecting a brawl against Isi Fitikefu

Zebaztian Kadestam knows Isi Fitikefu is gunning for 26 pounds of gold himself, so he knows the tough Australian-Tongan warrior will bring it at ONE Fight Night 31.

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion told ONE:

"I think it’s gonna be back and forth, and I think it’s gonna be a fun fight.”

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2, live in US Primetime. This event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the Unitred States and Canada

Watch Nick Atkin's full ONE Fight Night 31 pre-event interviews:

