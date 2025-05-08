“I got nothing but respect for Dante" - Tye Ruotolo maintains admiration for challenger after world title defense

Tye Ruotolo has nothing but respect for Dante Leon. After splitting their first two meetings outside of ONE Championship, Ruotolo and Leon settled things on martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE Fight Night 31, with Ruotolo putting his ONE submission grappling world title on the line against the multi-time IBJJF gold medalist.

After 10 intense rounds of back-and-forth action inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Ruotolo's hand was raised, allowing him to keep his 26 pounds of gold and walk away with the bragging rights.

Ruotolo and Leon's trilogy match was a long time coming, but after the dust settled, it was nothing but respect between the two BJJ superstars.

"I got nothing but respect for Dante, he’s a cool guy, [he’s got a] solid team over there at Daisy Fresh," Ruotolo said at the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference.

Tye Ruotolo ready for a move to MMA after closing the book on his feud with Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

With another big win in the world of submission grappling, Tye Ruotolo sounds ready to put his striking to the test.

After months of speculation, Ruotolo revealed that he's preparing to follow in his brother's footsteps and strap on a pair of four-ounce gloves for his first foray into MMA.

"Well, I guess we're going to find out [how good my striking is]," Ruotolo confirmed. "Yeah, it's definitely not the best, but it's not too bad either. I'm excited to utilize it, you know."

This far, his brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo is perfect in his mixed martial arts run, submitting his first three opponents in impressive fashion.

Will Tye Ruotolo find similar success in MMA? We'll find out soon enough.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

