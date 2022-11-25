Former UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens was recently asked which movie or television show character he can relate to. The 36-year-old said he feels more akin to a serial killer than anything else.

Stephens claims to have serial killer-esque "urges" like Ted Bundy or Jeffery Dahmer. While Stephens isn't glorifying their heinous acts, the former UFC fighter admits to having similarly violent urges to finish his opponents. The 36-year-old said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

“I’m probably more of, like, a serial killer than anything. Yeah, Dexter, that sounds good. Like, I’ve got that thirst, those urges. Like a Dahmer, a Bundy. I’m not highlighting these guys, like what they did was sick… Something like that. I have a thirst that I have to satisfy. No disrespect, but I feel like a goddamn serial killer that needs to kill. That might sound a little bit weird, but there’s something about that adrenaline, that feeling, that power. It’s a blood-quenching thirst that I need.”

Watch Stephens' comments below:

Watch Jeremy Stephens' full interview below:

Jeremy Stephens is inspired by Anthony Johnson to score a knockout at PFL 10

Jeremy Stephens cut ties with the UFC last year after going without a victory in six consecutive fights. 'Lil' Heathen' signed with the PFL and dropped a unanimous decision against fellow veteran Clay Collard.

However, Stephens has since bounced back with a split decision win over Myles Price and is now scheduled to fight Natan Schulte at PFL 10 tomorrow. Inspired by his friend Anthony Johnson, who recently passed away, 'Lil Heathen' is now itching to score a KO. The 36-year-old further told MMA Junkie:

"I want to go in there, I want to collect souls, I want to put people’s lights out and leave a legacy...It’s not even about fighting. Look at my buddy Anthony Johnson. I’m just inspired by so many people’s lives that he touched and not even people are talking about his fighting. I mean, literally, the guy knocked people out so they don’t f*cking move, right? If there’s really somebody out there like that, it’s probably him that I always looked up to.”

