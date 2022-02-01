Jeremy Stephens addresses UFC departure - "I've done everything for that company and I don't feel like they have my back in return"

Jeremy Stephens recently discussed why he parted ways with the UFC.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, 'Lil' Heathen' talked about how pay issues with the UFC led him to cut his ties with the promotion. Stephens also claimed that the UFC failed to provide him with a suitable matchup due to which he had to struggle with just one paycheck a year.

Speaking about his issues with the UFC, Stephens said:

"I would have loved to retire at UFC but you know, I just fell like I was getting iced out. I wanted to go where you know where I'm gonna have the opportunity to go and earn a paycheck for me and my family... If I would have waited with UFC, I probably wouldn't fight till like June-July... You know how hard it is to fight on one paycheck once a year?"

He added:

"I'm just like any normal human being. I just want the opportunity to got to work, earn my paycheck. I felt like I deserved that you know. I have earned the right to, you know I've fought nothing but the best... I've done everything for that company and I don't feel like they have my back in return and giving me a favorable matchup."

Watch Jeremy Stephens discuss his departure from the UFC below:

Jeremy Stephens decided to leave the UFC after a 14-year run with the MMA promotion.

On July 2021, the 35-year-old fought Mateusz Gamrot in his final UFC fight at UFC on ESPN 26. Stephens finished his UFC career with a 28-19 (1NC) professional record. With 34 fights and over six and a half hours of collective octagon time, he stands in the top five of multiple leaderboards including decision wins (16), knockdowns (18) and 'Fight of the Night' bonuses (7).

Jeremy Stephens to join PFL after leaving UFC

In the same interview on The MMA Hour, Stephens announced that he will join the lightweight division of the PFL for the upcoming 2022 season. 'Lil' Heathen' stated that he talked to other organizations before finally deciding to join the PFL.

Speaking about the next step in his career, Stephens said:

“It’s a great organization, the fighters over there, the matchups, the potential. They’re gonna pay me a little bit more than the UFC, and I have a chance at a million dollars, which is doable, which I really love. Maybe go in there, win that million dollars, and I like the fact that they fight back to back, month after month. I’m not getting any younger. I love to constantly be fighting. I don’t like sitting and waiting for opponents six months down the road. I’d rather fight once every three months.”

Jeremy Stephens also stated that if he sees many meaningful possibilities in the PFL's featherweight and welterweight categories.

Additionally, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight contender also claimed he is willing to square off against Anthony Pettis in a rematch. Stephens lost a split decision against Pettis at UFC 136. Now that the two men are reunited in the PFL, a rematch might be on the cards.

Watch Jeremy Stephens discuss his move to the PFL below:

