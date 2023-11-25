“I got a ton of fans out there” – Sage Northcutt hopes ONE Championship heads to Texas and California

American mixed martial arts phenom and multi-time karate world champion ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt was absolutely blown away by ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States when the promotion hit Denver, Colorado, last May.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video sold out the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, drawing massive cheers from the American crowd, who witnessed ONE Championship’s world-class production and action-packed fights for the very first time.

Northcutt, who was part of all the excitement, says he now dreams of competing on a ONE Championship card in his home country once more, and he has a few suggestions as to where ONE should head to next.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent guest appearance, Northcutt named two places he wants ONE Championship to hold events in next.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“If we're talking [about] the U.S., I would say maybe my home state of Texas, it's one of the biggest states in the U.S. and I got a ton of fans out there, a ton of friends, and a ton of family. I think that'd be really cool or even California, you know? I've been training and having all my training camps in California and there are some great venues out there and a lot of people that will come yeah.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt looks for repeat performance post-ONE Fight Night 10

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt defeated Pakistani MMA fighter ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba via quick first-round submission at ONE Fight Night 10 last May, and he wants to build off that success with another resounding win in his next fight.

Northcutt eyes Japanese MMA legend and former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki for his next appearance in the Circle.

Northcutt and Aoki have been on a collision course for quite some time now, and the two lightweights would make for absolute fireworks if the fight gets made.