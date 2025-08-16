"I gotta work my next opponent" - Belal Muhammad makes stance clear on potential Islam Makhachev fight for UFC welterweight gold

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of competing against Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight title.Jack Della Maddalena currently holds the 170-pound championship after defeating Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year. Shortly after that fight, Makhachev expressed his intention to challenge for the title. Della Maddalena is now speculated to defend his title against Makhachev at UFC's pay-per-view event in November at Madison Square Garden.In a recent Q&amp;A session, Muhammad was asked if he would fight Makhachev for the welterweight title if the latter became the champion. In response, the Chicago-native said:&quot;It's my belt. So for me, I gotta work my next opponent. So, after I get my next win, then I can talk about the belt.&quot;Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:Belal Muhammad predicts potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fightJack Della Maddalena boasts an undefeated record in the UFC and is well-known for his striking ability, utilizing boxing combinations to stun his opponents. On the other hand, Islam Makhachev is an adept wrestler who often relies on his grappling skills to control and pin his opponents.In the aforementioned Q&amp;A session, Belal Muhammad also shared his prediction for a potential matchup between Della Maddalena and Makhachev. Claiming that the former UFC lightweight champion would outclass the Australian on the ground, Muhammad said:&quot;I think it comes down to if Islam can take it to the ground. If he gets it to the ground, I think Islam will be levels above him. Could catch the submission, but you have to get to it first.&quot;