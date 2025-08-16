  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I gotta work my next opponent" - Belal Muhammad makes stance clear on potential Islam Makhachev fight for UFC welterweight gold

"I gotta work my next opponent" - Belal Muhammad makes stance clear on potential Islam Makhachev fight for UFC welterweight gold

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:41 GMT
Belal Muhammad (left) talks about potential Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Belal Muhammad (left) talks about potential Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of competing against Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight title.

Ad

Jack Della Maddalena currently holds the 170-pound championship after defeating Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year. Shortly after that fight, Makhachev expressed his intention to challenge for the title. Della Maddalena is now speculated to defend his title against Makhachev at UFC's pay-per-view event in November at Madison Square Garden.

In a recent Q&A session, Muhammad was asked if he would fight Makhachev for the welterweight title if the latter became the champion. In response, the Chicago-native said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's my belt. So for me, I gotta work my next opponent. So, after I get my next win, then I can talk about the belt."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Ad

Belal Muhammad predicts potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Jack Della Maddalena boasts an undefeated record in the UFC and is well-known for his striking ability, utilizing boxing combinations to stun his opponents. On the other hand, Islam Makhachev is an adept wrestler who often relies on his grappling skills to control and pin his opponents.

In the aforementioned Q&A session, Belal Muhammad also shared his prediction for a potential matchup between Della Maddalena and Makhachev. Claiming that the former UFC lightweight champion would outclass the Australian on the ground, Muhammad said:

"I think it comes down to if Islam can take it to the ground. If he gets it to the ground, I think Islam will be levels above him. Could catch the submission, but you have to get to it first."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications