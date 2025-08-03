  • home icon
  Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly leaks timeline and venue for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly leaks timeline and venue for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:24 GMT
UFC 280: Oliveira v Makhachev - Source: Getty
Islam Makhachev's (left) next fight venue seemingly revealed by Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent comments implied that Islam Makhachev might challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

In a viral video clip, Nurmagomedov seemingly declared the venue for the fight, stating:

"Here in New York... They promised us... We have a deal, he's going to fight at the Madison Square Garden..."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Starting in 2016, the UFC has held its November pay-per-view events at MSG. The UFC has not yet declared the main event for UFC 322, which will likely take place at the venue this November. If Nurmagomedov's claim is true, Maddalena vs. Makhachev could headline the event.

Makhachev, a teammate and successor to Nurmagomedov's dominance in the lightweight division, vacated his title after creating the record for most consecutive title defences in the division's history, with four successful defences.

Makhachev made the decision to vacate the title to pursue a second belt at welterweight, specifically after Maddalena defeated his associate, Belal Muhammad, to capture the welterweight title at UFC 315 in May.

As of now, the UFC has not commented on Nurmagomedov's statement or provided any hints regarding the title fight announcement. However, Dana White had previously confirmed that Makhachev would challenge for the welterweight title next whenever both men are ready to compete.

If confirmed, Maddalena vs. Makhachev will follow the UFC's already stacked schedule for the next quarter of 2025.

At UFC 319 in August, Dricus du Plessis will attempt the third defence of his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev in a highly anticipated matchup.

Meanwhile, UFC 320 will witness Magomed Ankalaev and Merab Dvalishvili defend their titles against Alex Pereira and Cory Sandhagen, respectively, in high-stakes matchups. Following this, Tom Aspinall will defend the undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
