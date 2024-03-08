“I guarantee a lot of action on the canvas” – Jihin Radzuan ‘wouldn’t mind’ a grappling affair vs Chihiro Sawada 

Fifth-ranked atomweight MMA sensation Jihin Radzuan is willing to rely on her skillset on the canvas – only if necessary – when she faces Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight Night 20.

‘Shadow Cat’ looks to build off her impressive victory in her last outing when she takes on the Japanese star on the female-only card, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, March 8.

After doing some homework on her foe, the Fairtex Training Center athlete believes her grappling will be forced into play, given Sawada’s preference to rely on her bread and butter.

Jihin Radzuan told CountFilms TV:

“For my game plan, of course, I want to keep it standing. But I wouldn't mind going to the ground, although I know she's comfortable on the ground. But I guarantee a lot of action on the canvas, defenses, attacking, and everything. Grappling has sorta been part of me, and I’m ready if I need it here.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jihin Radzuan says striking and reach advantage crucial vs. Sawada

Truth be told, while her striking has somewhat overshadowed her ground game in recent appearances, the 25-year-old does her best job when she’s done peppering rivals on the feet and shooting in for a takedown.

The Johor Bahru native has submissions and a blistering ground-and-pound game to finish off rivals on the canvas.

However, if she has it her way, the Malaysian athlete would love to rely on her improved striking arsenal that she’s sharpened alongside three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex to see off Sawada on the feet inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this week.

In the same interview, she added:

“My big advantage is my height. And I’ll have more range than her coming into this one. I think my striking is better than hers, too.”

Should Jihin Radzuan see off Sawada at ONE Fight Night 20, the young star from Malaysia will earn her second successive win and a ninth overall on the global stage of the promotion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the female-only card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.