"I guess I've dodged some domestic violence charges" - Sean Strickland gives controversial take on Jamahal Hill's recent arrest

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has questionably weighed in on former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill's recent arrest.

Hill was reportedly arrested earlier this week in Kentwood, Michigan after a physical altercation with his brother. 'Sweet Dreams' was subsequently charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence due to serious injury suffered by his brother.

Sean Strickland got onto X to react to the news and expressed his surprise at Hill's arrest for engaging with his own brother. He joked that he was guilty of the same multiple times and, therefore, may have dodged a number of domestic violence charges:

"You can get a domestic violence charge for fighting your brother?!?!?! Lmao I guess I've dodged some DV charges... If you haven't fought your brother you ain't brothers bottom line...."

Strickland is scheduled to defend his middleweight title for the first time in 2024 in the main event of the opening pay-per-view of the year. He will face off against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297.

Check out Sean Strickland's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Jamahal Hill's manager calls news of his arrest "click bait headlines"

Jamahal Hill's manager has issued a statement regarding his client's arrest.

Brian Butler, owner and CEO of Sucker Punch Entertainment, took to X and blasted the headlines of Hill's arrest as "click bait," stating that the dispute was between the former heavyweight champion and his older brother.

Butler also said that his client maintains his innocence against the "false accusations" and that he'd not comment further on the matter until their court hearing:

"The recent 'click bait' headlines about @JamahalH were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother. Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

Check out Brian Butler-Au's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Jamahal Hill has been out of action since July after rupturing his Achilles tendon and relinquishing the light heavyweight championship, currently held by Alex Pereira. He last fought in January when he won the title after a Fight of the Night clash against Glover Teixeira.