“I was happy for him” - Liam Harrison proud former foe Masaaki Noiri achieved world champion status in ONE

English Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison was thrilled to see his former adversary, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan, capture gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Noiri shocked the world at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang late last month, knocking out highly regarded featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing strap in front of his Japanese fans back home.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison said he was glad to see Noiri achieve success on ONE's global platform.

'Hitman' said:

"I really like Noiri. Me and him fought years ago in Japan and I’ve always been close and friendly with him. So I was happy for him that he won that fight."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Liam Harrison returns from brief retirement to face Burmese icon Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver

'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is ready to lace up his gloves once again as he 'unretires' to face legendary Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at the upcoming ONE 173: Denver, which goes down live at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, August 1.

Fans can flock to Ball Arena to catch all the amazing fights live, as ticket sales are already underway.

