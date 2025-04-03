“That’s scary” - Liam Harrison believes towering Nabil Anane doesn’t need to move to featherweight anytime soon

English striking icon and ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison has some advice for budding talent Nabil Anane -- stay at bantamweight.

The towering six-foot-four-inch tall phenom captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title in January with a win over highly regarded Nico Carrillo. Then just last week, Anane took care of business at ONE 172 and scored the biggest win of his career over 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 -- albeit in a non-title showdown.

One thing that was made clear to Harrison is that Anane is a freak of nature, especially at bantamweight, where he appears to have no equal.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship and MMA reporter Nick Atkin, Harrison shared his advice for the 20-year-old Algerian-Thai star.

'Hitman' said:

"I spoke to Pete, obviously, me, Nabil, Rodtang, we’ve all got the same nutritionist. Nabil don’t even walk around that everyday. I’m sure he’s only walked around 70, 71 or something like that. Which is f***ing absolutely outrageous, man. So it’s not like he’s walking around at 74, 75 and killing himself like Nico was doing. It’s a walk in the park for him to get down to 145 at the minute still. That’s scary."

Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane is "an absolute nightmare" at bantamweight

One of the biggest reasons 'Hitman' Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane is practically unrivaled at bantamweight is not only because the 20-year-old mixes his height and reach well with unbridled power, but also it's because Anane can make the weight limit effortlessly.

He told Nick Atkin:

"I’m not sure anyone in that division is going to be able to beat him. He’s just going to be an absolute nightmare for anyone."

Harrison added:

"100 percent Superlek probably can, but anyone else, I just don’t see how they’ll get near him, how they’ll get past his snap on the end of his punches. And if you do get past his punches, then they’re going to walk straight on to getting kneed in the face and stuff like that. Yeah, he’s a nightmare."

