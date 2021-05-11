"I have a hard time wrapping my brain around that" - Dana White does not believe Ben Askren really lost to Jake Paul

Leading up to the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event, UFC president Dana White was quite adamant that Askren would make easy work of 'The Problem Child'. But contrary to the UFC supremo's predictions, Jake Paul proved betting odds correct by knocking out Ben Askren in the very first round.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dana White spoke about the outcome of the April 18th pay-per-view headliner. White seemed suspicious of the result, hinting that the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing clash was a pre-orchestrated event.

"Listen, you cannot deny how this kid has inserted himself into the conversation with real guys. This guy has got three fights... and I have got to tell you that I don't know if I truly believe the Ben Askren thing. I have a hard time wrapping by brain around that" - Dana White said.

Furthermore, Dana White has challenged Jake Paul to fight a finessed striker, unlike Ben Askren, who predominantly relied on his grappling in MMA. White is assured that Paul's time in the limelight will end once he faces a real boxer.

"Let's see how long it takes before this kid's fifteen minutes are up. But they are being smart. They are keeping him away from anybody that could actually do damage. I don't know, the Ben Askren thing still blows my mind," said Dana White.

When Dana White accused Triller Fight Club of propagating fake numbers

During the UFC 261 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Triller Fight Club's massive pay-per-view numbers. The UFC boss promptly refuted TFC's claims of having grossed over $75 million in revenue. According to a report from SportBible, Triller has reportedly sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views.

"The numbers that you're hearing that they did are full of sh*t. They're full of sh*t. Okay? They didn't pull those kinds of numbers, not at all. Not even fu*king close... there is a market for that, people want to see that stuff, and [Jake Paul] is going to make a couple of bucks. Good for him. That's not what I do," added Dana White.

Jake Paul posted a photo on Instagram, affirming that the April 19th pay-per-view event was a massively successful affair.