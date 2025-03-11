“I haven’t lost any weight at all” - Phetjeeja has no plans of moving up to strawweight, says atomweight is her perfect class

Phetjeeja is in no hurry to leave the division she's been so thoroughly dominant in.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion believes she still has much to prove in the 115-pound division, especially with her looming world title defense against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Phetjeeja's world title showdown against Kana goes down on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In her interview during her ONE 172 open workouts, Phetjeeja said atomweight is the perfect division since she barely has to lose weight to compete.

The Thai superstar added that it would be difficult for her to put on additional muscle if she has to compete at the 125-pound weight class.

"If you ask me to move up to the strawweight division, it would be very difficult. Because right now my weight is just right for the atomweight division, I haven't lost any weight at all."

Phetjeeja, who stands at 5-foot-3, is one of this generation's best fighters. She has an incredible 208-6 record and is a perfect 6-0 in her ONE Championship tenure.

'The Queen' holds utterly dominant victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, Celest Hansen, the legendary Anissa Meksen, and Janet Todd during her perfect reign in ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja now looks to further her legacy when she defends her atomweight kickboxing throne against four-time K-1 Kickboxing champion Kana in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja says she's peaking at the right time heading into ONE 172

Phetjeeja is confident she'll be in her perfect form once she steps inside the cage for her world title defense against Kana at ONE 172.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion said she still has some work left to do before getting to peak shape less than two weeks before her fated return to the Circle.

She said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I've been training hard for this fight and increased the intensity of my training recently. I’ve been training for about two months. Right now, my condition is about 70-80% and I will definitely be 100% on fight day."

