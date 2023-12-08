“I haven’t been in a single fight” - Luke Lessei takes pride in how he avoided confrontation while growing up

American Muay Thai kickboxer Luke Lessei will make his bigstage debut when he squares off with Thai superstar 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17. The event will be broadcasted live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow, December 8.

Despite being one of the most dangerous men in the ring, 'The Chef' is not a violent man outside of it. Speaking to ONE Championship, Lessei spoke about how he managed to avoid fights growing up:

"That's the cool thing is I haven't been in a single fight not once. So I take pride in that, that I've been fighting my entire life and all of them have been organized in a ring. I didn't have any time to, my dad just had me in the gym every single day. I wish I had more."

The legendary swordsman, Miyamoto Musashi, famously said: "The ultimate aim of martial arts is not having to use them." The key to knowing if a man is truly dangerous is if he knows when to sheathe or unsheathe his sword. What makes a warrior strong is, at the end of the day, his wisdom and sense of control of his emotions.

Luke Lessei is a bonafide samurai.

Luke Lessei describes his unorthodox yet cerebral fighting style

If you want to know just how much resolve Luke Lessei has when it comes to fighting, just listen to him describe his unique Muay Thai style:

“So traditional Muay Thai, mixed in with traditional boxing. And then it's hard to say because it's so my own Chef style, but I'm a traditional Muay Thai fighter and I just flow, you know? I’m a Muay Femur.”

Muay Thai has many archetypal styles. One of them is "Muay Femur", which means a traditional Thai fighter with high fight IQ. You won't see these fighters willingly get into wild firefights as they emphasize technical prowess over brute force.

Muay Thai legends like Saenchai and Samart, as well as current ONE Championship stars like Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tawanchai PK Saenchai are known to be some of the best "Muay Femur" kickboxers ever.

To say that he is this type of striker speaks volumes on how much Luke Lessei favors technical proficiency. ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.