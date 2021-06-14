'I would be honored to do my last MMA bout with you' - Demian Maia names the one UFC fighter he wants to compete with before retiring

Demian Maia recently revealed that he would like to have one last dance inside the octagon before hanging up his gloves for good.

Coming off a recent lopsided decision loss against Belal Muhammad at UFC 263, the 43-year old expressed interest in facing a fellow grappler in one last outing.

Calling out Nate Diaz as his last potential opponent, Demian Maia wrote on Instagram-

"Last night I tried hard and unfortunately wasn’t able to put my best performance. As frustrated as I am, I kept trying until the end and that’s in the past now. I’m already looking forward as I know time goes by fast, and I won’t be doing this much longer. @natediaz209 , I saw your quote on the press conference, and think you’re great too. You’re a great fighter who also represents Jiu Jitsu and you’re real, I respect that. Regardless of last night, I know I still have one fight left in me, and it’s no secret that I feel like @UFC is my home, where I want to finish my career."

Demian Maia paid his respects to Nate Diaz for showing up for fights and representing Jiu-Jitsu throughout his life.

While Maia isn't sure if the bout against Diaz will come to fruition, he also said that he did not want to waste his final fight against an opponent he didn't respect.

Nate Diaz would like to fight Demian Maia

If the UFC does want it, there seems to be every possibility of an upcoming bout between Nate Diaz and Demian Maia.

In the immediate aftermath of his decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Diaz said he would like to fight the Brazilian.

When asked about his opinion on fighting a fellow grappling wizard, Diaz said in the post-fight presser-

"I have a lot of respect for guys like that, Demian Maia, Jacare and the whole Jiu Jitsu...Kron Gracie, anybody who comes in there with that big of a credentiality to their whole career. And you know, I'm not hunting and looking for those types of fights but I feel like I'm pretty much on the same side as them, I feel like I am representing the same thing, Jiu jitsu background. I wanna say I would like to fight Demian Maia, I think he is great."

