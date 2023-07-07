"I was honored to be one of the VIP guests" - Jon Jones has high praise for UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's latest exhibition 

It feels good to be appreciated, and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones made sure to let the world know the same when he was provided special treatment at a dear friend's art exhibition.

'Bones' was one of the VIP guests at UFC ring girl and talented contemporary artist and designer Brittney Palmer's recent art exhibition. Palmer showed off her artistic prowess at her solo art exhibition 'High Frequency' in Las Vegas on July 6.

Overjoyed by being one of the VIP guests at his friend's event, Jon Jones wrote a congratulatory message for the 36-year-old on social media:

"Congratulations to long-time homie and UFC ring girl @brittneypalmer on her dope grand opening of her new art gallery tonight. Her event was absolutely lit, and I was honored to be one of the VIP guests who got to attend."

Jones' post contained numerous pictures of him posing with the octagon-side beauty in front of her artwork.

Per Essentially Sports' report, Palmer joined the premier MMA promotion in 2005. In a career spanning about 20 years, she has won multiple accolades. As a designer, the ring girl owns a clothing line named 'Stone Free'.

It's safe to say that the UFC has, at least in part, been an inspiration for Palmer's work seeing as a championship belt and the octagon could be seen in one of the displayed canvases at her art show.

Jon Jones currently holds the No. 1 spot on the promotion's pound-for-pound ladder and is looking for opponents for his next showdown.

Is UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer a trained artist?

A close pal of Jon Jones and a stand-out star among UFC ring girls, Brittney Palmer's artistic prowess comes as no surprise, seeing that the 36-year-old is, in fact, a trained artist.

The American studied art history and classic portraiture at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she worked extensively with acrylics, oils, and aerosols.

Brittney Palmer boasts over a million followers on Instagram, occasionally displaying her artistic works in addition to UFC and other lifestyle-related posts.

Despite her immense talent, it was a crippling car accident that reinvigorated her interest in painting. During an interview with Rakhee Bhatt, Palmer said:

"When I was 21, I was in a car accident... I was bedridden and wasn’t really walking for a couple of months, so I just picked up the brush and started painting horrible portraits of Jimmy Hendrix. From there, I would post photos of my paintings on Twitter... and I was in the UFC, and the people that followed because of UFC said that they loved it. Then they started saying, “Where can I buy it? Are you selling these?""

