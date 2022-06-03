"I hope they allow the cameras" - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith compare Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington lawsuit to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, hosts of the Believe You Me podcast, have drawn parallels between the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial and the ongoing feud between UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Bisping and Smith were excited to have the UFC's very own version of the major trial that's dominated the media in recent weeks. Smith admitted that he hoped there would be cameras so they could see the "real" Covington.

Masvidal reportedly attacked Covington outside a restaurant in Miami on March 21, just weeks after their UFC 272 clash, which 'Chaos' won via unanimous decision. Masvidal was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief, and Covington later claimed that he suffered a 'brain injury' from the attack.

Nolan King @mma_kings UFC star Jorge Masvidal has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief, per Miami-Dade county public online records. Story coming to @MMAjunkie. UFC star Jorge Masvidal has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief, per Miami-Dade county public online records. Story coming to @MMAjunkie. https://t.co/PMUTCDylpq

The pair will meet in a courthouse on August 29. Masvidal could face a $10,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison if found guilty. While discussing the trial on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith admitted he isn't sure if Covington's account of the events is accurate.

"I hope they allow the cameras in, that would be great to watch too. I hope we get to see the real Colby too. He would have to drop the stick and be honest. I disagree with if it happened the way it happened, he [Jorge Masvidal] came in and cheap shotted him, didn't see it coming. I don't necessarily agree with that. But if you talk as much sh*t as Colby Covington does, you gotta expect someone's gonna take a shot at you one of these days."

Watch the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast below:

The Johnny Depp-Amber Head trial finally culminated this week after an intense six weeks of courtroom action. The trial, live streamed in its entirety, has dominated the news cycle and media outlets.

The jury gave their verdict just days after the closing statements, and although both Hollywood personalities were found guilty of defamation, Depp won the overall defamation case. The Pirates of the Caribbean star cleared his name and was awarded $15 million in damages.

Anthony Smith thinks Colby Covington could struggle in court

Although he hopes to see the cameras inside the courthouse, Anthony Smith is concerned about Colby Covington. 'Lionheart' believes that the 34-year-old may struggle to argue his case for a brain injury.

Smith and co-host Michael Bisping have regularly discussed the feud between Covington and Jorge Masvidal on their podcast. In an earlier episode of Believe You Me, both men agreed that stepping in front of a judge to argue you have an injury when you're expected to fight later in the year is a hard sell.

Smith speculated as to how Covington would handle the situation, saying:

"Didn't they come out and some of the records that got released or something, and Colby was saying he had head damage or injury? That's really hard to argue in court when you're sueing something for a sh*t ton of money and then you go and take a fight."

Watch Anthony Smith discuss the Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal feud below:

