"I hope it gets here faster" - Stipe Miocic breaks silence on Jon Jones fight, reveals what he needs to do to beat 'Bones'

Stipe Miocic and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will face each other in an ultimate showdown in November at Madison Square Garden.

While speaking to ESPN MMA, former two-time UFC heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic revealed his plan to tackle Jones later this year:

"I think to just listen to my coaches, you know? If I just do everything I'm supposed to, like I do, I'll be fine...I think I just let my body rest, you know? I'm getting older...nothing wrong with that. I mean I feel great. but I think just I'm gonna let my body rest."

Jon Jones made an emphatic return to the octagon at UFC 285. He demolished Ciryl Gane in the first round of the fight to score a submission win. 'Bones,' after winning the heavyweight title, challenged Stipe Miocic from the octagon. Their bout is finally scheduled for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on November 11.

Stipe Miocic last fought in 2021 against ex-champ Francis Ngannou, losing the title by brutal knockout.

Jones and Miocic are record holders for most title defenses in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, respectively. Their bout is largely seen as a clash between two of the greatest fighters in the promotion.

Daniel Cormier feels Stipe Miocic's boxing and speed may come in handy against Jon Jones

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier feels Stipe Miocic's speed and boxing will make things hard for defending champion Jon Jones.

Cormier, while dissecting Jones' performance against Gane on his YouTube channel, highlighted the slow movement of the UFC heavyweight titleholder. He believes Miocic may cause problems for Jones given that he still possesses the speed:

"Because what we already know is that we do get a little bit of a slower version of Jon Jones. He is a little bit different than he was when he was a light heavyweight. No one could watch that fight with Ciryl and think any different. Because the left hand that the threw that ultimately led to the takedown was a lot slower. He even admits it — he goes ‘I gained 30 pounds, of course I’m going to be slower.’ But if Miocic is fast, if Miocic with his boxing background, Golden Gloves, is still fast, that could give Jones problems.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

'DC' believes that the initial movements of their clash would very much explain where the bout is going. According to him, Miocic's boxing skills and speed will have a significant role in the fight.

