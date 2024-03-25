"I hope Mike Tyson can do something" - Tim Tszyu expresses concern over former heavyweight champion's age and his chances against Jake Paul 

Undefeated boxer Tim Tszyu is hoping Mike Tyson pulls off an upset and defeats Jake Paul in their boxing bout later this year.

Tyson and Paul shocked the world earlier this month when they officially announced their would fight each other in a boxing match on July 20, 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The card will be streamed live on Netflix for all subscribers, and will also mark the first time the streaming platform has hosted a live combat sports event.

Despite the intrigue the fight has generated, it has also been under scrutiny from a section of fans and professional boxers. This is mainly due to the age difference between 'Iron Mike' and 'The Problem Child,' as Tyson will be 58-years-old when the bout takes place. That means on fight night, he will be 31 years older than Paul, who will be 27.

Weighing in on the fight was Tim Tszyu, who was recently interviewed by Fight Hype. The Australian stated that he hoped to see Tyson walk away victorious, but admitted he was concerned about his age. He said:

"I hope Mike Tyson man can do something man. He's a legend, he's a complete legend. Of course [I'm concerned]. He's nearly 60! He's old, you know? Age is not just a number."

Catch Tszyu's comments here (2:15):

Mike Perry weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Former UFC fighter and BKFC champion Mike Perry has revealed he wants to face Jake Paul following his bout against Mike Tyson.

'Platinum' and 'The Problem Child' have both been interested in a fight against one another, with the pair regularly trading jibes on social media.

Perry is currently preparing for his BKFC Knucklemania IV main event next month, whilst Paul is in camp for his July clash against Tyson. Despite having found major success in the bare knuckle promotion, the inaugural Perry still has his sights set on a showdown against the former Disney channel star.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Perry was asked his thoughts on the Paul vs. Tyson bout. The 32-year-old stated that if Tyson were to lose the fight, he would like nothing more than a BKFC bout against Paul. He said:

"Jake Paul, man. If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get at that, bro... Jake, man, [I want to] definitely issue you a challenge. If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let's have a street fight [in BKFC]."