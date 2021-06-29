"I hope he won't be offended" - Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts how a fight between Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre goes

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the outcome of a potential clash between Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently said that if GSP ever returns to the octagon, he should challenge reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to UFC Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted the outcome of a potential fight between Usman and GSP. According to Nurmagomedov, if GSP and Usman face each other now, Usman is more likely to win. However, having said that, 'The Eagle' also acknowledged that it would have been very difficult for Usman to beat GSP in his prime.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said if the fight really comes to fruition, he will be rooting for GSP because he grew up watching the Canadian fighter. Nurmagomedov also said he hopes his 'good friend' Usman won't be offended.

"Right now I think Usman will win because he is in his prime time. I think it would have been tough for Usman to fight GSP in his prime. I think GSP was the best at the time. The level of competition is different now so it would be wrong to compare them. I grew up watching GSP. I am a huge fan of his, so I am leaning towards GSP. I hope Usman won't be offended. We are very good friends with Usman." - said Khabib Nurmagomedov [Translation by UFC Russia]

Fans have been speculating about the possibility of a super fight between one of the greatest fighters of all time and the most dominant active fighter in the UFC right now. While it may not come to fruition, it's definitely an exciting thought.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with UFC Russia below:

Dana White is still after him, claims Khabib Nurmagomedov

Although he is happily retired and has no intention of fighting again, Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Dana White is still trying to get him to return for another fight. Nurmagomedov said his manager called and told him that White wanted to speak to 'The Eagle' about ending his retirement.

White wanted Khabib to ask him how much he would get paid to fight again, hinting that it would be a huge sum of money.

"I think if he was a fighter, he'd never give up. Might've got knocked out or choked to sleep but no giving up. He still hasn't given up. I don't know if I should say this here but a couple of days ago, Ali Abdelaziz called me and told me that Dana rang him up and asked him 'Hey, why doesn't Khabib ask me how much money I'd offer him for a comeback?'" [Translation by UFC Russia]

While we would all like to see 'The Eagle' return to the octagon, it's perhaps best to let him soar.

